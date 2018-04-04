Governor inaugurates 6th Pakistan CIO Summit, 4th IT Showcase Pakistan 2018

IT experts discuss challenges of disruptive technologies

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair inaugurated the 6th Pakistan CIO Summit & 4th IT Showcase Pakistan 2018 with Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Dean and Director, IBA Karachi, Imran Batada, Director ICT & CICT, IBA Karachi and other dignitaries from the ICT sector in attendance. Solutions Inc in partnership with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi organized the event. The theme of the summit was ‘CIOs and the Challenges of Disruptive Technologies’.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Governor Sindh acknowledged the organizers for their meaningful contribution towards policy formulation and announced the launch of 3 diplomas offered by IBA-CICT on the subjects of Information Security, IS Audit and Big Data Analytics. “All these 3 subjects are complementing IBA’s tradition to offer new subjects and courses in the rapidly changing field of Information Technology.”

A brief session on Cryptocurrency and Block chain was organized by Centre for Information & Communication Technology, IBA Karachi where Industry leaders and enterprising investors discussed the future of Pakistan’s financial Sector, innovative possibilities of block chain, disruptive technologies and the transformative impact of cryptocurrencies on the financial landscape.

Imran Batada, Director ICT & CICT, IBA Karachi and a keynote speaker at the summit explained that the IBA’s participation as Exclusive “Academic Strategic Partner” will provide a focus on the power of transformative technologies and how CIOs should re-shape the landscape of finance and investment to capitalize on a new era of wealth creation. A session on Cryptocurrency and Block chain is a part of the IBA Karachi’s commitment to work for a better future and generating human resources in block chain technology.

Batada gave guidelines and highlighted major points to be considered by the universities specifically for the millennial students. He also shared best practices to be implemented in the universities and explained how to overcome challenges that universities are currently facing.

The summit was attended by more than 300 delegates including CIOs, IT Heads, C-Level Executives, IT Managers, Industry Experts, Decision Makers, Policy Makers and Academia. 16 companies from Pakistan plus UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, China and Switzerland participated in 4th IT Showcase Pakistan and presented their products and services to the attending delegates.