PESHAWAR : The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), under the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will open Governor House Peshawar for general public from Sunday.

According to a spokesman of Governor House, initially the Governor House will remain open for public on every Sunday.

Students of two girls colleges will visit Governor House on Sunday.

In future, it will be opened for families.

Share on: WhatsApp