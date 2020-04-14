Governor House gets Rs3b aid for corona-hit families

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Governor House has so far collected Rs 3 billion donations in terms of financial aid and ration for corona-hit poor families. He said that provision of ration to the deserving families at their door step is being ensured.

The governor inaugurated Pakistan’s first ‘Mental Health Telemedicine Helpline’ at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for the people who are under psychological stress due to coronavirus crisis. Waleed Dogar from business community also handed over ration packages for 1000 poor and deserving families to the Punjab Governor.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called upon the political and religious parties to set aside their mutual differences and get united to fight out corona pandemic.

He also warned the medical stores to refrain from minting money from the people otherwise their pharmacy licences will be confiscated and they will be taken to task, asserting that nobody will be allowed to loot the poor people. He was talking to media persons at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday. Punjab Governor along GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Asghar Zaidi inaugurated ‘Coroan Mental Health Telemedicine Helpline Centre’ at Government College University Lahore (GCU). He also inaugurated Corona Telemedicine Helpline Centre at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) through video link. On this occasion, Jinnah Hospital Principal Prof.

AlfareedZaffar briefed the Governor about the measures to control corona. Talking to media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “I want to say the government and opposition that coronavirus is getting hazardous with each passing day, and this is not the time to do politics or altercation but to get united therefore all of them must play their due role in protecting 220 million Pakistanis from the curse of corona.”

He added, “We have the information that medical stores are now resorting to loot the people by tooth and nail even in this time of distress. I warn them all to refrain from such practices otherwise government will take strict action against them and no one will be spared. Addressing the ceremony at GCU, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “We have launched Mental Health Helpline 0304-1110063 for the people, who went under mental stress due to coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

Headed by GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, a team of doctors will be available at the helpline for guidance of mentally stressed people. Excellent anti-corona and helping measures have been taken at university level. Mental Health Helpline along with telemedicine will prove very effective.

Consolation and relief will be provided to people facing mental trauma, psychological stress and other problems through this helpline. People with psychological problems can also contact telemedicine helpline. The prevailing fear and uncertain situation is affecting severely people’s mental health and government will fully take care of such people.