Governor hosts Iftar dinner for media personalities

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori hosted an iftar dinner in honor of Anchors Club members and people from various fields of media houses.

Anchorpersons of various TV channels participated in this iftar dinner held at Governor House. Founder Anchors Club Akhtar Shaheen Rind led the delegation. Other members of the delegation included Siddique Sarwar, Mujtaba Jokhio, Amjad Chaudhry, Engineer Imtiaz Ali Laghari, Raja Anees, Shazia Khan, Zafeer Ahmed, Rizwan Jaffer and Mehwish Chauhan. Anchorperson Hussain Thebo along with people from show business and other walks of life were also present at the Iftar dinner. Sindh Governor said that after taking office, many people criticized him but he never answered anyone; he only said that in three to four months people will know that he is a working people’s governor and today people’s opinion is in front of you. He advised other rulers to also emulate the same spirit.

On this occasion, Press Secretary Governor Sindh Salim Khan welcomed the members of Anchors Club. The anchorpersons also reviewed the daily Iftar for the general public at the Governor’s House and highly appreciated the initiative of the Sindh Governor.

Members of the Anchors Club said that for the first time in history, the doors of the Governor’s House have been practically opened for ordinary citizens, which has given the citizens of Karachi a sense of belonging.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori while talking to the Anchors Club members said that that just as the doors of the Governor’s House have been opened to the public, other rulers should also emulate this spirit. Anchorperson Mehwish Chauhan presented the Sindhi Ajrak to the Governor of Sindh. Anchors Club members also thanked Anchorperson Hussain Thebo for his excellent support.