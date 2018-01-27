Governor hopeful KMU to meet multidimensional challenges

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Friday said that Khyber Medical University (KMU) being sole medical university of the province has multidimensional responsibilities like research, prevention and academic stewardship on its shoulders to overcome the disease burden on the society. He was talking to 11th meeting of KMU Senate held under his chairmanship at governor house Peshawar.

Beside others MPA Mahmood Jan, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Salim Gandapur, Secretary to Governor Munir Azam, Secretary Health Abid Majeed, Secretary Higher Education Syed Zafar Ali Shah, representative of chairman HEC Prof. Dr. Massom Yasinzai rector International Islamic University, Islamabad, nominees of Secretary Finance and Secretary Establishment attended the meeting.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said, research and medical education are the back bone of Higher Education Institutions and it is a matter of great satisfaction that KMU is progressing in right direction and standing on 4th position among more than 12 medical universities across the country.

The KP Governor who is also chancellor of KMU added that KMU should focus on the issues pertaining to the health of general public especially the communicable and non communicable diseases. He hoped that while devising business plan, KMU will plan for achieving excellence in health research and academics by prioritizing its goals and targets. While presenting annual report to the Senate VC KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad javed said, KMU is a well recognized University across the country because of its innovative programs in the area of medical and allied health sciences. KMU nurtures competence through learning and innovation to prepare visionary leaders across all health related fields like MBBS, BDS, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Paramedics, Basic Medical Sciences, Health Research and Health Profession Education to optimize health and health care of individuals and communities. Earlier the Senate after threadbare discussion approved budget estimates of worth Rs. 1.009 billion for the fiscal year 2017-18.—APP