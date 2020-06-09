Governor hands over ration to MNA, MPA for distribution in Lyari

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over 4 trucks of ration for the people of Lyari to elected representatives of the area -Abdul Shakoor Shad MNA and Ramzan Ghanchi MPA-and directed them to ensure distribution of the same amongst deserving persons as soon as possible.. The governor said that a considerable majority of Lyari residents are daily wagers and Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware about their plight anhardship due to Coronavirus and Lock down.We are trying to reach as much people as possible to ease their difficulties, he said and added that the inclusion of Tiger Force in the process would help the Federal Government to great extent. Sindh Governor Imran Ismaisaid that Federal Government was bent upon serving the masses without any political interest. It is a difficult period for every one and Government can only succeed with the help and cooperation of masses,he remarked. Sindh Governor Imran Ismai that we all have to learn to live with Covid -19 as it would remain with us for a long time until its vaccine is not available. Social distancing, avoiding hand shake and hugs and repeatedly washing hands are basic SOPs to avoid spread of Corona,he said. Sindh Governor Imran Ismai said we have to act as responsible citizens for not only protecting ourselves from Corona but also our family members,relatives and friends. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Federal Government was ensuring equal availability of health related equipment in all the provinces and NDMA is strictly following the directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in this regard.