Governor hails media for its contribution to cause of democracy

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair in his message on the occasion of Press Freedom Day has paid tributes to the jour-nalists of the country for their steadfastness against injustice and bigotry.

Reminiscing about the fact that journalists con-stitute fourth pillar of the state, he said democracy can not gain strong roots in any society in the ab-sence of a vibrant media and efficient journalistic norms.”In a nut shell democracy and vibrant media are hands into gloves supplementing each other for the cause of public benefit,” he said.Acknowledging contribution made by journal-ists for the cause of public right to vote,

Sindh Gov-ernor said nation can not forget the role played by media for the cause of democracy in the country.—APP

Related