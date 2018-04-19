Governor grants wish of terminally ill children

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Wednesday hosted 20 terminally ill children and granted their wish to visit the Governor’s House.

The visit was arranged by the Make A Wish Foundation Pakistan as part of its mission to fulfill wishes of terminally ill children and could not do so due to poverty.

A solemn ceremony was held at the Darbar Hall of the Governor’s House during which 20 terminally suffering from life threatening medical conditions were given different gifts, including bicycles, dolls, parrots, television, Cricket kit, and remote control cars etc to fulfill their wishes.

The ceremony was attended by Founding President Make a Wish Pakistan, Ishtiaq Baig Filmstar, social worker Reema Khan, singer Waris Baig, journalist Sohail Warraich, and Vice President FPCCI and children and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana said he would play his due role to introduce legislation on compulsory pre-marriage blood test of groom and bride-groom a law the Sindh government which has promulgated an ordinance making it compulsory for the couple to undergo a blood test to ascertain whether they suffered from thalassemia.

He said he had worked on the passage of the bill to introduce the legislation on compulsory blood test which was adopted by the Sindh government.

Rajwana said the presence of these twenty guests at the Darbar Hall of the Governor’s House had added to the honour, adding that the innocent wishes of these little children had really moved him.

Emotionally moved Rafique Rajwana praised the optimism and bravery of the little children who were unmoved by the terminal illness and pursued their wishes happily.

The governor lauded the role of Make A Wish Pakistan Foundation in bringing happiness to lives of these terminally ill children by fulfilling their desires. He also praised Ishtiaq Baig and Reema Khan for their philanthropy.

He said a person should face difficulties of life with valour and stoic, adding that these little children had carried a message of hope and live for all.

Rajwana said social workers and philanthropists were a beacon of light for all us as they worked to bring happiness to lives of the destitute and ill.

Earlier, Fiunding President Make A Wish Pakistan Ishtiaq Baig told how the terminally ill children had approached for their wishes, adding that majority of children suffered from thalassemia. He called upon Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana to introduce legislation in Punjab to declare pre marriage blood test of a couple in order to control epidemic of thalassemia. He said 50,000 thalassemia major children were born in Pakistan due to negligence.

Later, the governor gave away gifts to the children. He also gave a memento to Reema Khan for being ambassador of Make A Wish Foundation Pakistan.

Governror Rafique Rajwana hosted a hi-tea to the children and guests.