Governor for safeguarding environment

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that big cities like Karachi can no longer flourish without proper mass transit systems to facilitate the masses and at the same time such urban systems should ensure safeguarding the environment.

Sindh Governor stated this on Tuesday while talking to a delegation of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) and CSR Club of Pakistan.

The delegation was jointly led by NFEH President Mohammad Naeem Qureshi and CSR Club President Anis Younus, said a statement here.

Sindh Governor said that for the very purpose of developing Karachi, the federal government have been providing financial assistance to bear the entire expenses being incurred on construction of Green Line section of Rapid Bus Transit Service in the city.

He said that due mitigation measures are essential to lessen the harmful effects on environment due to construction of mega development projects including mass transit system.

Such mitigation measures should include plans to do plantation again in much larger number.

Construction activity should be carried out in the most sustainable manner so as to conserve the environment, which is being done in the case of green line, said the governor.

He said that the Federal government had been spending a total sum of Rs 75 billion to build new civic infrastructure and improve the existing one, in Karachi.

This funding is being provided with the sole purpose to build, uplift. and develop the city being economic and financial hub of the country, he added.

The governor was of the viewpoint that environmental laws, rules and regulations should not be implemented at once in the third world countries in the same stringent and strict manner as being done in the developed part of the world.

Governor Sindh on the occasion also appreciated the philanthropic and welfare activities being conducted by a number of charities and corporate entities in health, education, and other social sectors for uplift of under-privileged communities in the province.

He was briefed on the occasion that CSR Club of Pakistan.

Zubair was also informed that the NFEH and its allied organizations had been participating in an ongoing plantation drive in the city under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi to increase tree cover in the city.

Governor Sindh appreciated the plantation campaign and said that his office would provide utmost support to patronize the initiative so to achieve its desired goal of increasing greenery in Karachi.

Later, Sindh Governor himself planted a sapling at a lawn of Governor House as part of the ongoing plantation campaign being conducted with support of the NFEH.