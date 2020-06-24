Governor for comprehensive policy to check corona on Eidul Azha

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday stressed the need for comprehensive policy to prevent further spread of coronavirus epidemic on upcoming auspices occasion of Eidul AZha.

“On Eidul Azha, public casual approach exhibited on Eidul Fitr, will be disastrous for the health system”, the Punjab governor warned while talking with members of a PTI delegation and University of Gujrat Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq at Governor House here.

Ch Sarwar said that Unfortunately, some people in the areas under Smart Lockdown are not ready to understand the imminent danger of coronavirus.

“In view of the serious threat of a coronavirus outbreak in July, failure of a single individual on SOPs could endanger the lives of many. The PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan also stands by the families affected by the pandemic”, the governor maintained.

On the occasion, UoG VC Dr Shabbar Atiq handed over a check of Rs3.3 million to the Punjab governor for the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

Ch Sarwar lauded that universities have made historic contribution to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Funds. He also showered praise on the Medical universities for playing their part on the frontline against the corona pandemic, adding that it is also the responsibility of the universities management to provide relief to students in other areas including fees.

Talking to members of the party delegations, the Punjab governor said that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan is faced with many challenges, especially in health and economic sectors. “Both the federal and provincial governments are taking all necessary steps to provide relief and healthcare to the people”, he claimed, adding that victory in the war against Corona linked to people seriousness towards following the SOPs.

Blaming public irresponsibility shown on Eidul Fitr, the governor claimed that had people realized the fact and followed preventive measures, the number of corona patients and death toll would not have risen to such alarming level.

“Now Pakistan cannot afford such irresponsibility on the part of public on Eidul Azha”, he emphasized, adding that it has become necessary to adopt a two-pronged policy to prevent spread of corona on Eidul Azha, which is the only way out to check the spread of corona.