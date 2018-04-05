Governor for attention to education, research work

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair said that the goal of develop-ment in the modern era can only be achieved by paying full attention to higher education and re-search. He said this while talking to Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madarresatul Islam University (SMIU), Mu-hammad Ali Sheikh at the Governor’s House here, said a press release on Wednesday.

He said that preparation of the curriculum in the universities at par with modern era as well as keep-ing the educational needs and national requirements are need of the hour.

The students of the universities are future of the country and the government will continue its sup-port for promotion of education and creation of more opportunities for the youths to prove them-selves in the field of science and modern technolo-gies, he added.

He said that the government is pursuing the vision to gradually minimizing dependence on im-ported technologies and extending full support to the university students in research work. Talking to the Sindh Governor, Muhammad Ali Sheikh told him that full attention is being paid on the education of the students in line with the vision of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.In addition to the curriculum and extra-curriculum activities, the students are being pro-vided every possible support in their research work, he added.— APP

