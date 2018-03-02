Governor felicitates Hindus on Holi

Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair, while felicitating Hindu community on the eve of their religious festival ‘Holi’, said that in Pakistan all religious communities enjoy full freedom to carry out their religious activities and celebrate their religious festivals.

The government provides all possible support and facilitation to all religious communities, including minorities, in celebrating their great religious days, he said in an official statement here on Thursday.

He acknowledged that the Hindu community was playing very active role in the social and economic development in the country. The government provided them with better opportunities to ensure their important role in the nation’s progress and prosperity. The Hindu community had good representation in the Parliament and other important institutions, he said.

The Government mentioned that a large number of Hindus preferred to continue living in the areas, now making Pakistan, at the time of separation in 1947, which proved that they loved this land. He said, while celebrating religious festivals, Hindus must ensure inclusion of the poor.

‘We all should collectively shoulder the responsibility of welfare of poor and helpless,’ he asserted. He said that Hindus shared joys of the Holi and strengthened their bond of brotherhood by throwing different colours on each other.—APP

