Governor Farman rejects reports about differences with CM

Amid reports of differences cropping up between the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chief Minister of the province over number of issues, the Governor Shah Farman has rubbished all such reports. Differences between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman had reportedly emerged after the governor sought authoritative control of three departments of the tribal districts, communications, municipalities and the Home department, a move that was reportedly resisted by the former.

Some provincial ministers have also reported to decide against giving the rights of three departments to governor. Provincial senior minister Atif Khan was quoted as saying that everyone should exercise his power as interference would create certain issues adding that split over the distribution of power would affect reforms in the tribal areas. “Governor and CM should exercise their own mandate within constitutional powers”, Atif reportedly said.

Another bone of contention between the two top functionaries of the province, both belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, according to media reports was the merger of Levies and Khasadaar forces into provincial Police and transfer of certain officers by the CM as chief executive of the province. While the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and outgoing IGP Mehsud as well as Chief Secretary had sought to merge Levies and Khasadaar force into police department of the province, the governor reportedly tried to resist the move.

Reports suggested that the Chief Secretary and IG P KP were changed a day earlier over differences on policing system in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they had opposed existence of new police system, in which both Levies and police would work in tribal districts. Both the outgoing officials were reportedly of the view that keeping Levies in tribal districts would be violation of the Supreme Court decision.

However, Governor Shah Farman, who had also served as Information Minister in Pervez Khattak led previous provincial government, has declined the reports of conflict between him and Chief Minister (CM) Mehmood Khan especially in the back drop of transfer of Chief Secretary KP Naveed Kamran and IG P Salahuddin Khan Mehsud. “CM reserves authority to transfer any official. We are on one page for the development and prosperity of the tribal areas”. The governor insisted, adding that the CM had exercised his power to transfer IGP and chief secretary.

