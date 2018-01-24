Governor distributes laptops among IUB students

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Governor Punjab, Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rijwana has said that government was commemorating hard work of students by providing them laptops on merit in order to give them access to wide world of knowledge spread across the globe.

While addressing the laptop distribution ceremony as a chief guest at the Main Auditorium of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here Tuesday, he said that more than 100,000 laptops would be distributed among the students of government and private schools, colleges, Madrasa and special children with a subsidy of Rs 7 billion.

He said youth is a hope of future who can change the destiny of their country with the power of ballot since an 18 year old can cast vote.

He said Chief Minister Punjab has the vision of improving education and health facilities in the province. The Governor further said that it is duty of a government to provide education and health to its people.

He further said that performance and merit have become standard of judgment in every field and the people will cast their vote in favour of performance instead of empty slogans. The Governor said he first visited Bahawalpur in 1987 and since then the city has improved a lot. He distributed laptops among the students and also congratulated them on this achievement.