Governor distributes degrees to MAJU graduates

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail appreciated the performance of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) for the promotion of higher education and asked the University administration to expand computer science, engineering & technology and e-education academic programs in all over the province in order to fulfill our commitment with our youth to provide them better education facilities for their bright future. He said that present government is focusing to provide more facilities to the students such as uniform syllabus for whole country, improvement in education standard, restoration of discipline in educational institutions, free education to the children of poor people and their financial help and to provide loans on easy conditions to unemployed youths. He was addressing the convocation of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi for the year 2020 as Chief Guest, yesterday at a local hotel. In all 495 degrees were awarded to the undergraduate and graduate students on this occasion besides 30 gold, silver and bronze medals were also given by Governor of Sindh to MAJU students on their outstanding academic record. Addressing to the convocation Imran Ismail said that our youths are talented, having spirit to do something extraordinary and to face the difficult time bravely. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making every effort to build a corruption free and prosperous Pakistan which was in very poor economic condition when he came into power in 2018. Earlier, welcoming to the distinguish guest of the convocation, President MAJU, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh said that we provided 20 billion rupees annually for providing scholarships and financial aids to our students to continue their education in a better environment. He told that we have also signed Memorandum of Understandings international universities of US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Turkey, Malaysia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan for collaboration in education and research activities. He said that our students and teachers may go in above international universities for education and research according to students and faculty exchange program.