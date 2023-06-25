Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday reviewed the progress on the resolutions to public complaints registered under ‘Bell of Hope’ hung at the Governor House.

While chairing a meeting with officers of the Governor’s Secretariat, which was also attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, he said that the people were looking towards the Governor House for the resolution to their problems. Kamran Tessori directed the officers to work hard in resolving the complaints of the public.

He said that the arrival of the people in the large numbers to ring the bell of hope, reposed their trust in the Governor House and We do not have to break their trust.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday took notice of a fire incident in Tariq Road area of the city. He directed the Commissioner Karachi to take immediate steps to overcome the fire and present him a detailed report on the incident. Kamran Khan Tessori said that measures were being made to resolve the problems of all markets of the city. The Governor said that the carpeting of roads and repair work of footpaths were being paid special attention and police patrolling would also be beefed up in the surroundings of the markets. Kamran Tessori said that traders were the back bone of economy. He said that the traders were playing vital role in the economic development of the province and the country. The delegations thanked the Sindh Governor for hearing their problems in detail.