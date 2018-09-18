Governor directs PESCO to end unannounced load-shedding

Staff Reporter

Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shah Farman has asked the authorities of PESCO to take immediate and effective measures to overcome un-announced load-shedding and develop the electricity distribution system on strong lines.

He especially mentioned the situation in the vicinity of Peshawar and said that the process of motorization should be made result oriented by taking the respective people into confidence.

This, he said while talking to the Chief Executive of PESCO, Muhammad Amjad at Governor’s House here on Monday. The concerned senior officials of PESCO were also present on the occasion. The Governor said that the government is taking concrete measures for construction of water reservoirs on the one hand while on the other it is continuing the up-gradation process of electricity distribution system.

This, he added, will be helpful to easing the situation in favour of the consumers and would strengthen the energy resource base as well.

The people, he said, should also cooperate with the respective officials of PESCO to ensuring rapid progress on motorization process to overcoming the problem of electricity load management. The Governor further directed the authorities of PESCO to resolve issues of non-payments on part of electricity consumers in certain areas.

