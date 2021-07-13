Governor, Czech CG agree on boosting ties in various sectors

The Honorary Consul of Czech Republic Ahmad Ansari called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House here on Tuesday. Matters of mutual interests came under discussion.

The Governor Sindh said that said that Pakistan and Czech Republic enjoy political relations and have common thoughts and views on global political & economic issues; however the bilateral trade, investment potential need to be strengthened between the two countries.

He emphasised on the need of frequent exchange of delegations, participation in trade fairs of both countries to enhance bilateral trade/economic relations and promote tourism.

The honorary Consul expressed that Pakistan has a great attraction for foreign investment particularly in the backdrop of CPEC.