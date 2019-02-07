Governor constitutes Advisory Board for tribal districts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has constituted an Advisory Board for tribal districts comprising the seasoned tribal elders having in-depth knowledge of governance in erstwhile FATA.

As per notification, issued from Governor’s House, Peshawar, the four member Advisory Board will deliberate and advise a way forward and make recommendations within the framework of government decision to ensure economic and political stability and address concern and irritants of local community based on tribal traditions, norms and culture of erstwhile FATA.

The Advisory Board will make recommendations to the Government on issues arising out of the merger of the erstwhile tribal areas in to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Board will address and make suitable recommendation to propose a comprehensive dispute resolution mechanism for resolving civil and criminal disputes in accordance with the local customs and traditions, to make recommendation for the enforcement of decisions of the Jury or Jirga.

