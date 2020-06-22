Governor condoles with Mufti Naeem’s son

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail reached the site of Jamia Banuria Al-Alamiyah and met Noman Naeem, son of renowned religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Naeem, and expressed his condolences on Nufti Naeem’s death. Provincial Assembly members Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Saeed Afridi and Malik Shehzad Awan also accompanied the governor on the visit. The Governor Sindh said that Mufti Naeem Sahib spent his entire life in promoting Islamic ideology. Later, the Governor Sindh while talking to the media said that he was very saddened by the demise of Mufti Sahib because “It hurts when such a person leaves.” Imran Ismail said that Mufti Sahib taught love of humanity and that is why Mufti Sahib’s followers are present all over the country. The Governor Sindh further said that Banuria International University is an ideal school and I sincerely hope that you will continue the mission of Mufti Sahib. “Mufti Naeem’s services to the country and the nation will always be remembered.”