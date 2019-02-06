Governor, CM review situation after arrest of Aleem

Staff Reporter

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar jointly presided over a high-level meeting held at CM’s Office on Wednesday to review the situation arising in wake of the arrest of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

The participants of meeting paid tributes to decision of Abdul Aleem Khan to resign from his ministry and appreciated his services for the party. The meeting also expressed its complete solidarity with Abdul Aleem Khan.

While paying tributes to Abdul Aleem Khan, the participants said that he has rendered invaluable services for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The meeting decided that no politics or blame game will be made on the issue of Abdul Aleem Khan. The participants maintained that they expect justice adding that PTI also believes in the supremacy of law.

Unlike the past, no institution is under any governmental pressure now. Past governments tried to denigrate the institutions through their gratuitous condemnation, they added. Unlike the past governments, the PTI led government fully believes in the supremacy of justice. The law will find its course itself and Abdul Aleem Khan will get justice, the meeting hoped.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers including Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Raja Basharat, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Sibtain Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, President PTI Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry, Provincial Advisor Aun Chaudhry, spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gull and others.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister of Punjab for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Wednesday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has neither declared Aleem Khan guilty nor filed any reference against him.

Chohan further asserted that Khan has been coordinating with the investigation team while he appeared before NAB officials for the second time.

He expressed hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader would be acquitted. “On the other hand, you could hear the cry of Sharif family,” he went on to say.

“The NAB has authority to ensure check and balance between all,” he said, adding that Khan has been taken into custody for further investigation into the matter.

