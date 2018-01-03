Governor & CM Punjab likely to inaugurate Islamabad City Tour Bus Service on Jan 10

Mohammad Arshad

The governor of Punjab will perform the inauguration of Islamabad City Tour, a bus service on Wednesday, January 10. The participation of Punjab Chief Minister is also expected in the ceremony as main chief guest.

The buses of ICT have been fully decorated with national flag, pictures of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab governor and the PTDC Managing Director. Nominal fare for travelling in ICT bus has been fixed, enabling the people to utilize its services.

Moreover, the opening ceremony would also be graced by eminent personalities like former tourism minister, Nelofar Bakhtiar, MNAs, MPAs, Commissioners of the twin cities, DCOs, Mayors of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

To finalize arrangements of the launching ceremony of Islamabad City Tours, the PTDC Managing Director, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan chaired a special meeting attended by all concerned officials of the corporation.

The managing director issued necessary directions to the officials in connection with the inauguration of the bus service at the Chief Executive office of the PTDC. Ghafoor directed that small national flags be displayed at all over the places of the PTDC office and the staff should wear office uniforms at the inaugural ceremony.

To create festive like situation, colored balloons and buntings would be displayed. Police bands would perform tunes of national songs on the occasion. Later on talking to a selective group of journalists, he said that a long fleet of vehicles along with the buses of Islamabad City Tour (ICT) would leave Islamabad from Flashman Hotel after the inauguration by the Punjab Governor.