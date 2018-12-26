Governor, CM offer Fateha at Quaid’s Mausoleum

staff reporter

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on his 142nd birth anniversary.

They laid floral wreaths at Quaid’s mausoleum, offered fateha and prayed for prosperity and progress of the country. They also inked their remarks on the visitors’ book. Talking to the journalists, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said we want to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like welfare state.

The governor maintained that new job opportunities will be created for youths in the country. The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the nation to follow the Quaid’s golden principles of unity, faith and discipline.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday emphasized the need for adhering to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision and principles of unity, faith and discipline in individual as well as collective lives in order to make the country a truly welfare, progressive and prosperous state.

In his message to mark the 142nd birth anniversary of the founding father, the prime minister paid tribute to one of the great leaders of 20th century who altered the course of history by his vision and relentless struggle for the rights of the Muslims.

Our Quaid rekindled a hope amongst the oppressed Muslims of sub-continent, led constitutional struggle and brought into fruition the idea of carving out an independent Muslim state on the map of the world,” he said.

