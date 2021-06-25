Governor chairs senate meeting of HU

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Thursday directed Higher Education Department to devise a comprehensive plan to appoint experienced and competent persons on posts of provosts, registrars and examination controllers in universities. He was chairing senate meeting of Hazara University here at Governor House.

He also appreciated financial and educational strategy of Hazara varsity and said that better planning and selection of priorities would help resolve the financial issues of the varsity.

The governor also directed authorities to use amount received under saving head in pension and endowment fund to address pension related issued of universities.

Senate meeting also approved 1335 million rupees budget of Hazara University for the year 2021-22.