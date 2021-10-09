Governor Balochistan accepts resignations of 3 ministers CM Jam Kamal refuses to step down

Staff Reporter Quetta

The Governor of Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Agha, has accepted the resignations of three disgruntled ministers of the provincial cabinet.

On October 6, a group of ministers, including Buledi, Khetran, and Asad Baloch, had tendered their resignation to the Balochistan cabinet.

Other provincial assembly members who handed in their resignations, included Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Umrani, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran, and Lala Rasheed Baloch.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, has refused to step down from his post despite pressure from some Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members.

“I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people,” he said earlier today.

Speaking about the internal rift within the BAP, the chief minister said that all the members of BAP and its allied parties are supporting him except for a few BAP members who tendered their resignations to the Balochistan governor.

CM Kamal said that some of his “companions” have tried to remove him from the post of the chief minister before too, adding that he would not let this “void” persist within the party.

“We are trying that the ministers take their resignations back,” said CM Kamal. “If they don’t take their resignations back, we would have to appoint new ministers.”