Governor Balighur Rehman nominates, appoints pro-VCs in public sector varsities

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman as chancellor made nominations and appointments on important positions, including pro-vice-chancellors in various public sector universities.

Governor nominated Prof Dr Muhammad Mazhar Ayaz as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur, for a period of three years. Moreover, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem, Professor of Pediatrics Surgery, has been nominated as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences, Lahore for three years.

In another appointment of Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Dr Idrees Anwar, Professor of Surgery BS 20, has been appointed as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University for three years. He assigned additional charge of the post of Vice-Chancellor, University of Kamalia, to Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Professor, College of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Punjab, for a period of three months or until the appointment of regular incumbent. Governor appointed Muhammad Yonus as the treasurer of Lahore College for Women University BS-20 for three years. Furthermore, the governor appointed Chairman, Vice-Chairman, official and non-official members for the Board of Governors of Government Punjab Public Library, Lahore.

Chief Secretary has been appointed as Chairman, while Mujtaba Jamal Chaudhry, Legal Expert, has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of Board of Governors of Punjab Public Library, Lahore.

In addition, he appointed Muhammad Nasir Ahmed as Registrar BS-20 of the University of Education, Lahore, for a period of three years, and nominated Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari, ex-Secretary Higher Education Department BS-21, retired as member of Syndicate of University of Okara for three years. Prof Dr Habibur Rahman, Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering, has been nominated as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore for a period of three years.

Lastly, he nominated Prof Dr Aleem Ahmad Khan, Director, Institute of Applied Biology, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan, Prof Dr Omer Farooq Zain, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Applied Sciences, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan, Prof Dr Sajida Shabbir, Principal, Government Graduate College for Women as members of the academic council of Layyah University for a period of three years. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that for the first time pro-vice-chancellors are being appointed in public sector universities in accordance with the policy.

He said that this step would bring improvement in the administrative matters of the universities.

He said that as Chancellor, he was committed to raise the standard of education in the universities.