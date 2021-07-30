Governor assures Mahem’s parents of taking culprits to task

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday visited the residence of murdered girl Mahemin Korangi area and offeredhis condolences

The governor was accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Sherzaman on the occasion.

In a meeting with the aggrieved family, Imran Ismail said,“We are all with you in this hour of sorrow.”

The Sindh Governor assured the parents that the culprits would be brought to justice as soon as possible.

The Governor Sindh along with the parents prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Speaking to media at the residence, the Sindh governor said that there could be no greater cruelty than raping a girl and beating her and throwing her in the garbage.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was also saddened by the incident. He assured that we stand with the affected family in every way.

He said that this incident has spread fear and anxiety in the area and the affected family and it is the responsibility of the state to eradicate this fear and anxiety.

He further said that the police had taken action as soon as the innocent girl went missing. The main accused in the case has also been arrested while the identity of the accused will be revealed after DNA test.

The Sindh governor said that it was necessary to turn Karachi into a safe city as it was not possible to have a police officer to protect every person. He said that only modern technology can ensure the safety of citizens.

The Governor Sindh further said that a law is being framed to give death penalty to those who abuse or rape children. “There is no greater punishment for such elements than a humiliating death,” he said.