Governor assures assistance for NDRMF’s projects

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday assured the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) of the assistance on behalf of the provincial government to complete the projects halted in the province due to lack of funds.

NDRMF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lt Gen (R) Nadeem Ahmed called on the Sindah Governor and briefed him about his organization and the projects launched by it to mitigate the risks of natural disasters, an NDRMP press release said.

Governor Imran Ismail said the provincial government would like the NDRMF to work on projects to counter the ongoing issue of drought in the province. The NDRMF CEO assured his complete cooperation over the matter.

Lt Gen Nadeem informed the governor that some 50 projects were underway across the country. The NDRMF was already working with the Punjab government to mitigate the natural calamities risk and it would also collaborate with the Sindh government for the purpose, he added.

The governor appreciated the NDRMF's efforts in making the country disaster resilient.

Meanwhile, the NDRMF chief also held a meeting with Sindh Chief Scretary Imtiaz Ali Shah and discussed the projects in the province facing delay due to lack of funds—APP

