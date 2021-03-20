Governor approves appointments of VCs

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as the Chancellor approves appointments in various universities, Dr Rauf-i- Azam has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University of Technology, Rasool District, Mandi Bahauddin.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in his capacity as the Chancellor also approved the service statutes 2021 of Fatima Jinnah Women’s University, whereas, the schedule of posts proposed by the University Syndicate was also approved.

Governor Punjab has given the charge of the post of Registrar to Additional Registrar, Government College University-Dr Shaukat Ali and directed to ensure that the process of appointment of a permanent registrar should be completed before the termination of the additional charge period.

Governor Punjab also approved to give the charge of Controller Examination to Additional Controller Examination Government College University Shehzad Ahmed for a period of three months and issued instructions to complete the process of appointing Controller Examination before the termination of additional charge period.

Governor Punjab in his capacity as the Chancellor has withdrawn the additional charge of the post of Registrar from Dr Fayyaz- ul-Hassan of Fatima Jinnah Women’s University Rawalpindi and Dr Shoaib Akhtar has been given the additional charge of the post of Treasurer whereas the additional charge of the post of Controller Examinations has been given to Deputy Controller Examinations Saima Mushtaq.

Governor Punjab has directed the Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women’s University to complete the process for the appointment of Permanent Treasurer and Controller of Examinations within 60 days.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed concern that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been tested positive for Coronavirus, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are praying for his recovery.

He urged the public to strictly follow the SOPs as the surge in Coronavirus cases is very alarming.

The wife of Governor Punjab- Begum Perveen Sarwar has said that those involved in violence against women do not deserve any mercy.

The problems of women must be addressed on a priority basis, adding that more opportunities should be given to women across various fields. Pakistan cannot become fully developed and prosperous without empowering women.

She was addressing an event of “Women Expo” at Sui Gas Society Lahore on Saturday and talking to the media.

On this occasion, Sarwat Gohar, a female member of Tahrik-e-Insaf, Muqaddas Ayaz and others also participated.

Women belonging to the business community set up various stalls at the Women Expo and Begum Parveen Sarwar appreciated the role of women during the visit to the stalls and said that there is no dearth of talented women in Pakistan and the increased women’s participation is welcoming because it provides employment opportunities for women.

The wife of Governor Punjab further said that the societies in which women problems are left unaddressed can never move forward so violence against women should be dealt with strictly and the rights of women should be safeguarded so that women feel safe to pursue their passions.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said that she is proud that her welfare organization “HunarGah” is working to uplift the underprivileged women and a large number of women are receiving skills-based education in HunarGah Centers of Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

It is incumbent on all of us to play our part in empowering women as the empowered women play constructive roles in building the nations, she added.