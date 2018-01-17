Governor appreciates private universities for promoting research culture

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here on Tuesday appreciated role played by private sector educational institutions in the promotion of research culture across the country.

Talking to a delegation of Indus University, led by its Chancellor, Khalid Ameen, he said advancement of higher education is an equally crucial requirement for national progress and development, particularly in a scenario when youth constitute 60% of the population.

“In the present era of science and technology there can be no compromise to the quality of higher education paving way for well groomed and capable human resource,” he said.

Sindh governor said the government itself is fully committed to the cause and therefore extending every needed support to the private sector.

“The government has not absolved itself of its responsibilities,” he said emphasizing that close coordination was needed to help country be provided with competent human resource.

Particularly appreciative of the research culture strengthened in the country by the private sector universities and post graduate level institutions, Sindh Governor said local youth has to be actively engaged in healthy pursuits.

On the occasion issues related to role of private sector in curriculum development, update provision for science and technology related subjects, government support etc. were extensively discussed.

Governor Zubair said the PML-N government has taken upon itself to develop and strengthen critical thinking of the young university level students across the country.

PM Program of Lap-Top for university students, he said was a major step towards the goal, with equal attention towards inculcation of research oriented approach among the local youth.

“The initiative has produced positive results and therefore students pertaining to second and third semesters of different public sector universities are also being provided with the gadget,” he said.