Governor appoints four Deans at UET

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra who is also the Chancellor of UET, Peshawar has appointed four senior most professors as Deans for the faculties of UET Peshawar.

As per notification of the Higher Education Department, Prof. Dr. M. Naeem Arbab has been appointed Dean Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Aziz Irfan Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical & Industrial Engineering, Prof. Dr. Akhtar Naeem has been named Dean Faculty of Civil, Agricultural & Mining Engineering while Prof. Dr. Siraj- ul-Islam has been appointed Dean, Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences & Humanities there appointments are for a period of three years with immediate effect.