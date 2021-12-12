Governor advises graduates to remain devoted to their duties, be honest

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has advised the graduates to remain devoted to their duties, follow their vision, be honest and think about welfare of others as they achieve success in life and career.

“Be proud of what you achieved, be thankful to those who helped you succeed and never forget to help others”, he stressed.

He was addressing the 24th convocation of the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) here on Saturday during which over 1200 young men and women were awarded degrees.

Among them, 16 were gold medalists, 37 graduates received merit certificates whereas nine students received PhD Degrees in business management and its allied disciplines.

Attired in different coloured academicals dress, the graduating students walked up to the stage one by one to get their degrees and honours from Governor Sindh.

While co­ngratulating the successful students, Imran Ismail said, “You are through with your studies and starting a practical life. Make your parents and country proud!.”

Governor Sindh asked the graduates to trust their country as we were heading in the right direction.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has complete faith in the youth of the country and is offering them soft loans through the Kamyab Jawan Program. Under this initiative, the youth are receiving a start-up loan of Rs. 2.5 crore on easy terms.

‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ is a ray of hope for the youth of Pakistan. Youth should be encouraged to start a business by taking loans on easy terms under the Program,” he added.

In his address, Chancellor IoBM Bashir Jan Muhammad, said that adaptability, speed and resilience were the pre-requisite for success.

“Your parents and teachers have made you capable of what you are today and you cannot repay them,” he added.

President IoBM Talib Syed Karim highlighted four important things: to have a sense of purpose, accept the the truth of life, remain positive and show kindness and compassion to everyone.

“I cannot stop witnessing the spark in the eyes of proud parents as their children will now step into the real world,” observed.