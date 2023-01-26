Governor, Administrator Karachi visit patients admitted at Subhraj Hospital

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori visited Subhraj Maternity Hospital along with Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman here on Thursday. Governor Sindh visited different wards of the hospital and visited the patients admitted in the hospital and inquired about their well-being. On this occasion, Governor Sindh also inaugurated the Mother Care Unit and the newly renovated Ultrasound Unit.

On this occasion, Governor Sindh said that Subhraj Maternity Hospital is an ancient hospital. The services of the Hospital are commendable for the citizens of Karachi. Efforts are being made to upgrade the hospitals of Baldia Uzma Karachi. Subhraj Maternity Hospital will be provided with more facilities for mother and child. In view of the population of Karachi, large scale medical facilities are required, he added.