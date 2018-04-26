Government trashes the propaganda against CPEC and OLMT

Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang had said that Lahore Orange Line Train was a gift from the Chinese government to the people to Pakistan. A private news channel in Pakistan claimed that the Chinese government is not happy with the Orange line metro train project being part of the CPEC.

On contrary to this, Pakistani President and Chinese president both were present at the pact signing ceremony in May 2014 whereas the Chinese Premier on another occasion, in December 2015, expressed that Lahore Orange Line Train is a gift of the Chinese government to the people to Pakistan, when Punjab government shared the progress update on the Pakistan’s first ever metro train project. He added that China would continue to extend its full cooperation to Pakistan in transport as well as all sectors of progress and development.

The Chinese Prime Minister gave these statements while talking to Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in a ceremony at Chinese city Zhengzhou. The Chief Minister said that people of Pakistan are grateful to the Chinese government and people for their historic cooperation and Pakistani government is utilizing every penny of Chinese investment as a sacred trust.

