Government to help GB to develop education: Shafqat

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

Pakistan has made many mistakes in the past seventy years but now we must primarily focus on education to save our nation from evil clutches of ignorance and poverty.

The federal government will extend its maximum cooperation for the progress and development of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) strengthening of educational system and expansion of educational network of AIOU in the country.”

These views were expressed by Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, while laying the foundation stone of Regional Campus, Gilgit of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, the minister for education congratulated Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum, VC, AIOU for providing free of cost education to the people of GB and Baluchistan.

AIOU has made revolutionary progress in various domains during the tenure of Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum, the minister said. Education he said was a prerequisite to advance and progress in the global village. Germany and Japan faced death and destruction on a huge scale during the World War II.

However, both the nations reshaped their destiny and attained a dignified and prominent place in world community through consistent hard work, manpower and education, said Shafqat Mehmood.