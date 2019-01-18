Government taking steps to revive tourism

Islamabad

The government plans to ease visa policy for 55 countries to revive tourism in Pakistan, considering easing visa restrictions for visitors from 55 countries. Pakistan is trying to bring 55 countries into a visa-free region, which includes most of the European countries.

The travel advisories of Pakistan are changing as Portugal has already declared Pakistan safe for travel.

Consequent to the government’s push for tourism industry and revival of peace, Pakistan’s profile is going up fast with various tourism and media organizations, and travelers now figuring it among the world’s top tourist destinations.

In its recently published ranking, Forbes enlisted Pakistan among “The 10 Coolest Places to Go in2019′.—INP

