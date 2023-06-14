Government slashes prices of ghee and cooking oil

The federal government has announced to decrease prices of branded ghee and cooking oil at utility stores.

This price decrease will be up to Rs37 to Rs60 per Kg of Ghee and Oil respectively. It is worth mentioning here that the announcement of a decrease in Oil and Ghee prices came after the decline in US Dollar price on third consecutive day in Inter-bank and Open Market.

It is said to be a sigh of relief for inflation-ridden people who are bearing the burnt of skyrocketing prices.

The public got relief from inflation, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) officials issued a notification announcing a reduction in the prices of branded ghee and cooking oil. The price of branded ghee was reduced by Rs. 37 to Rs 59 per litre.

Though Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that people should show patience and Pakistan’s economy will be revived in near future. A citizen Amir in his 60s, talking about the relief given by Pakistan government said, “Though it is not a big relief but something is better than nothing”.

Another female consumer busy in shopping of grocery said, “With the consecutive decline in dollar price I am hopeful that prices of edibles will be decreased with the passage of time”.