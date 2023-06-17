Government mulls early dissolution of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has started consultations with allies over the early dissolution of the National Assembly.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds a meeting with the Pakistan People’s Party delegation and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for early dissolution of assemblies.

It has been learnt that the government is considering proposal to dissolve the national legislature a week or two before the end of the constitutional period. The recent move stemmed to prolongment of the election campaign.

Meanwhile, the allies have not made any final decision yet and the matter will be settled in the upcoming meeting of the coalition government members. The premier will reportedly share the proposal with his brother Nawaz Sharif, who is likely to return before next polls. As of now, the lower house of parliament is slated to end in mid-August.

Following the dissolution of National Assembly, the upcoming polls are likely to be held within a given time period.