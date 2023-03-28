Government moves for snap legislation to cut Chief Justice’s suo motu powers

ISLAMABAD – As cracks appeared in the Pakistan’s judiciary; two judges challenged the chief justice’s power to form a bench or take suo motu notices, government mulled legislation to restrict the powers of country’s top judge.

In this regard, Sharif led government has decided to go for judicial reforms which would restrict Chief Justice of Pakistan from exercising the suo motu powers, and full court will be capable enough to take suo motu notice.

It was learnt that another proposal is under consideration which would tweak the method to form the benches of Supreme Court. The bills will be sent to the president, and if he decided against giving his assent, it will be taken up in a joint session.

In recent development, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar prepared the bill, which has been finalized by the cabinet, and will be presented in the National Assembly.

For the tweaks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with government’s legal team including Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, newly appointed Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and Kamran Murtaza.