Government keen in business-friendly labour laws: Governor

Staff Reporter

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to ensure that business and employment friendly labor laws are enacted so that both employers and workers can actively contribute towards productive enhancement, quality of work, sustainable development, increased workers benefit and privileges as well as substantial corporate profitability.

I compliment the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan for its proactive and constructive role in inspiring private sector in shaping the optimum human resource utilization.” This was stated by Governor of Sindh Mr Imran Ismail at the concluding session of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan International HR Conference and Awards 2019.

The Governor further added that priority will be given to employment education, skill development, vocational training and meaningful utilization of human resources so that Pakistan attains substantial socio-economic growth.

Majyd Aziz, President EFP in his welcome address quoted the world bank report 2019-20 that suggests that investment in human capital is fundamental to sustain and progressively enhance economic growth.

He emphasized upon the Government to put in place long term and consistent fiscal, industrial and labor policies that can provide a conducive climate for foreign and domestic investment as well as providing a level playing field for business competitiveness.

He further called upon the Government to realistic policies that can promote digital technology, global connectivity, broad based use of artificial intelligence so that these could have a positive impact on youth and women employment and future of work.

During the morning session, eminent global speakers and consultants such as Ronald Thomas from USA and Mir Mehdi Ali from UK dwelt on the Future of Human Resource and Digital Human Resource.

Share on: WhatsApp