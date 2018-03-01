Government jobs, no merit!

Almost every Pakistani after completing his graduation or post-graduation degree dreams of getting a government job, but it remains merely a dream for most of them. The government jobs definitely hold much significance for the educated persons as along with a suitable salary package, a number of other perks are also offered to the government employees, the chances of dismissal are much less as compared to the private ones, and also one gets an assurance of getting pension after retirement.

But most of the candidates are unable to get government jobs because of a lack in proper consideration of merit. Many applicants even after passing the test and interview can’t make their way to the job because the seats have already been allotted to the candidates of choice. Due to this situation those ineligible people are employed on higher positions in public sector, who don’t even recognize the basics of their duties and thousands of deserving candidates are left unemployed. Government must ensure the provision of all kinds of jobs purely on merit basis, as such a deplorable condition is not only increasing the rate of unemployment but is also affecting the integrity of government institutions.

SAIMA BATOOL

Mandi Bahauddin

