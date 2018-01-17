Government intends to introduce same education system in country: Abbasi

Students of SMIU meet Prime Minister

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s National Leadership Program, led by Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, called on Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Prime Minister Secretariat on Tuesday. In his welcome address the Prime Minister said that although education is now a provincial matter under the 18th amendment, but it is still in evolution process. This is why; it will take some time to bring betterment in the education system. Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that we want to introduce same education system in the country, but in its way, there are some difficulties also. Despite that fact, we are trying to achieve the task. The prime mister said that youth of the country have to cast their votes in favor of right persons in the fourth coming general elections; otherwise the country will suffer a lot in the next five years. He said people are real power of the country; therefore, only the parliamentary system can lead the country towards development and prosperity. He further said that we have to give equal importance to all provinces of the country and their should be no injustice meted out with any province.

Prime Minster of Pakistan said that the ban on students’ unions has not benefited the education and students. On the contrary, it gave a birth to violence in the educational institutions. Now there is a need to think about the matter, that whether the students’ unions should be restored or not and either these are in the interest of the country or not.

The prime minister advised the media to responsibly discharge their duties. He said that government is paying heed on energy, because there are numerous reservoirs of coal in the country, therefore the government gives priority to e coal energy as there is a shortage of water in the country. “There are about 70 percent parliamentarians, who have been elected for the first time. This is why; the time is needed for improvement in the system.

The Prime Minister while praising the role of Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU for providing students an opportunity to have direct session with him, he advised the students to keep themselves updated regarding issues that Pakistan is facing today so as to develop an opinion and share that opinion through various platforms of media or social media.