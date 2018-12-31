Government has failed to solve economic crisis: Siraj

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Jamat e Islami (JI) ameer Senator Siraj ul Haq on Sunday has said that the new government had taken charge in the country but the change of the government had not change the condition of the poor masses who were facing new problems with each new day. While addressing a ceremony of prize distribution among bright student under the auspices of a private organization (NAFIH) at Allama Iqbal Auditorium near Naul Mor here Siraaj ul Haq further added that country at present was in the grip of worst economic crisis but the new government had no effective strategy in order to deal with the situation.

He opined the the rulers were depending on hollow claims in order to satisfy the people and no any clear vision to solve their problems. While criticizing the poor law and order situation in the country Siraj termed it ironic that the MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi was recently shot dead near his residence in Karachi by unknown culprits like Maulana Sami ul Haq, who was butchered in his home in Rawalpindi, but the government was quite helpless in determining and then apprehending the killers.

