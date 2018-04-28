Government focusing on holistic development: Masood Khan

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said that the we will focus on development projects throughout Azad Kashmir with a holistic approach towards progress and prosperity of the people.

The President made these remarks while meeting a delegation representing Constituency 4, Poonch who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House, Islamabad. The delegation was led by former Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly and former AJK Minister Sardar Muhammad Sayyab Khalid and President PML (N) Constituency 4 Poonch Sardar Aashiq.

The delegation apprised the President of various issues relating to Constituency 4, Poonch including the construction of roads, water schemes, power generation and other civic amenities. They thanked the President for his keen interest in development projects with in the region.

President Masood Khan said that the AJK Government will focus on developing infrastructure including uplift and construction of roads, providing universal access to health, promotion of tourism, industries and modernizing agricultural activity. He said that with a huge potential in power production, we are building a cascade of dams throughout AJK which will not only address our growing energy needs but will also provide employment to the local populace.

The President said that under the auspices of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor two major hydropower projects – Kohala and Karot -, an expressway and an Special Economic Zone at Mirpur will be established which would be instrumental in the economic development and prosperity of AJK. He added that a tourism corridor will also be established which will pass through tourist destinations like Chakar, Sudhan Gali, Haji Pir, Lasdanna, Toli Pir and Banjosa. This corridor will promote tourism and will have all best available facilities to cater to the growing number of tourists.

The delegation praised President AJK’s efforts in raising the voice of our Kashmiri brother and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir at international forums and creating awareness on the atrocious human rights violations taking place in the occupied territory. The delegation also included Sardar Muhammad Jahangir, Former Chairman UC Rayarra, Sardar Iltaf Sardar Riaz Roshan, Sardar Tauseef and Sardar Wasim Ashiq.—PR