Government exerting pressure on NAB: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the government is exerting pressure on the National Accountability of Bureau (NAB).

“We can clearly see the pressure being exerted by the government on the anti-graft body to work slowly,” Bilawal said while speaking to the media upon arrival at the Parliament House.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan threatens NAB in press conferences,” he added. “Government should let the accountability administrations work freely,” the PPP chairman stressed.

Bilawal further said, “Hunger and poverty are threats to establishing peaceful ties with the international community. The PPP took revolutionary steps to eradicate hunger.”

The PPP chairman added, “Benazir Income Support Programme was established under Asif Ali Zardari and we took steps under the social production net to make the public’s life better.”

“Sindh government in collaboration with the non-government organisations set up programmes to eradicate hunger. Under this programme, women are being given interest-free loans and more than 600,000 families have come out of poverty,” he added.

