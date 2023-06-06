Government employees to get salaries before Eid this year

KARACHI – In another bid to provide relief to the inflation-hit people, the Sindh government has decided to release salaries, and pensions to the employees before Eid ul Azha.

The provincial administration of Sindh decided to release salaries as the masses are facing historic high inflation, and the ongoing crisis even hampered festivities.

A notification issued by Finance Division revealed that government employees will get their due on June 23, around a week before Eid ul Azha. The government has also announced to pay pensions to retired employees on the same date.

Eid ul Azha 2023 dates

Pakistanis are likely to get a five-day break on account of Eid ul Azha 2023, as expected dates have been revealed by the meteorological office. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that Eid ul Azha, the feast of sacrifice, will likely fall on June 29 based on their forecast. It said major metropolises are likely to experience cloudy weather during the moon sighting on June 19. As the official announcement is yet pending based on the decision following the moon sighting; the met office suggests the moon can be visible for more than an hour after sunset. As per the prediction, Zill Hajj’s moon will is expected to be visible on June 19.

What is Eid ul Azha

In Pakistan and other parts of the world, the religious festival is marked with great enthusiasm as people begin the day by performing the Eid prayer. One of the main traditions of the festival is the sacrifice of animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or came known as Qurbani which is carried out in memory of Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts, one-third is kept by the family who performed the sacrifice, one-third is given to relatives and friends, and the remaining one-third is distributed among the poor and needy.

During the major festival, families and friends hold get-togethers to share meals, exchange gifts, and engage in social activities. The festive atmosphere continues for several days, with people visiting each other’s homes and participating in community events.