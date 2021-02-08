Government employees’ salaries to be raised by up to 40%: reports

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to increase the salaries of government employees by up to 40 per cent as All Government Employees Grand Alliance is set to hold protest on February 10 for pay raise.

The decision was taken after the successful talks with the government servants, reported local media citing sources.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the government will make announcement about employees’ salaries and perks tomorrow (Tuesday), adding that the Centre was unable to interfere in matters come under provinces’ domain after the eighteenth amendment.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, who is leading talks from government side, said that the negotiations were held with the employees of grade 1 to 16. He highlighted that they had demanded increase in salaries of provincial government’s employees. He said that directives will be sent to the provinces for their pay raise.

The government and employees’ body engaged in to talks after the latter warned to stage a sit-in in Islamabad on Feb 10 if their demands are not accepted.

All Government Employees Grand Alliance had held protest in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Punjab on February 3, demanding the government to add all ad hoc relief in basic salaries of the employees.

They also wanted the government to raise their salaries in line with the inflation in the country.