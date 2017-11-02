Government delivered by mitigating energy crisis in country: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi says the Government has delivered on its
promise by mitigating energy crisis in the country.
Addressing the inaugural session of the Pakistan Oil
and Gas Conference 2017 on the topic of “Emerging fuel
mix for Pakistan and marketing outlook” here the Prime
Minister said load-shedding of gas for all consumers
was a thing of the past, while that for electricity
would soon end.
The Prime Minister pointed out that the country’s
energy sector faced serious challenges and some of them
still haunt us because no concrete efforts were made to
address them.
He said within a short span of time, the present
government signed a contract with Qatar for import of
LNG and a terminal has been also constructed for the
purpose. He said the world is amazed at the speed with
which Pakistan moved to resolve the energy crisis.
Abbasi who earlier headed the Ministry of Petroleum for
four years said it was unfortunate that the industry
has failed to come up with solid objective solutions,
and said adhoc solutions were no answer. On the
contrary, he said, it was the PML-N government that was
coming up with solutions. He said the import of
Liquified Natural Gas has helped the country adequately
meet its energy needs, and asked for objective
intellectual input for optimal use of renewable sources
of energy.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said when the
government came into power it faced a plethora of
challenges including severe shortage of electricity,
gas and Compressed Natural Gas for the transport
sector. He said today with the import of LNG the
country has exported 700,000 tons fertilizer, whereas
earlier it imported a million tons.
He said today all gas consumers, particularly the
industrial sector were getting uninterrupted supply,
while imported gas was also being used to fuel the
power houses. Abbasi said the country would soon have
three LNG terminals that would pump gas across the
country and help meet the future needs of its domestic
and industrial users.
He regretted the unwarranted criticism on the
government policies and said the PML-N government
formulated a policy and pursued it vigorously and today
its positive results were evident.
“Today things are moving forward. We have new reserves,
oil production has increased to 100,000 barrels per
day, which was substantial, but still not enough,” the
Prime Minister said.
“Miracles do not happen, but it is the willingness to
change, that makes the difference,” he said and added
that much more needs to be done for the oil and gas
exploration. He said the local companies need to
deliver and added that the government was not
interfering in their working.
He said two oil refineries of 250,000 barrels per day
capacity were operational in the South and Central
Pakistan, while plans were afoot to pump petrol and
diesel upcountry through pipeline while cutting down on
the cost and precious time through road transportation.
He said the oil tankers would continue to provide
service for further distribution across the country.
Abbasi said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines would be
using the imported LNG for distribution, instead of
relying on domestic gas. He said now the locally
produced gas would be used in the provinces from where
it was being extracted.
He said the Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan India
(TAPI) was finally taking shape and would be
operational in around four years time, while the Iran
Pakistan gas pipeline was stuck up due to international
sanctions.
He said Pakistan was also using imported coal to some
extent for power generation, while it would take a
while before it could use the Thar coal. He said the
cost of power generation through wind and solar was
lowering, however there was a need for more studies for
its optimal use.
Earlier the Prime Minister launched the Pakistan Energy
Outlook 2017, that has been produced in collaboration
with the NED University and provides an overview of the
country’s energy sector and the changing energy mix
over the next 15 years
Originally published by INP