Government delivered by mitigating energy crisis in country: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi says the Government has delivered on its

promise by mitigating energy crisis in the country.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Pakistan Oil

and Gas Conference 2017 on the topic of “Emerging fuel

mix for Pakistan and marketing outlook” here the Prime

Minister said load-shedding of gas for all consumers

was a thing of the past, while that for electricity

would soon end.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the country’s

energy sector faced serious challenges and some of them

still haunt us because no concrete efforts were made to

address them.

He said within a short span of time, the present

government signed a contract with Qatar for import of

LNG and a terminal has been also constructed for the

purpose. He said the world is amazed at the speed with

which Pakistan moved to resolve the energy crisis.

Abbasi who earlier headed the Ministry of Petroleum for

four years said it was unfortunate that the industry

has failed to come up with solid objective solutions,

and said adhoc solutions were no answer. On the

contrary, he said, it was the PML-N government that was

coming up with solutions. He said the import of

Liquified Natural Gas has helped the country adequately

meet its energy needs, and asked for objective

intellectual input for optimal use of renewable sources

of energy.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said when the

government came into power it faced a plethora of

challenges including severe shortage of electricity,

gas and Compressed Natural Gas for the transport

sector. He said today with the import of LNG the

country has exported 700,000 tons fertilizer, whereas

earlier it imported a million tons.

He said today all gas consumers, particularly the

industrial sector were getting uninterrupted supply,

while imported gas was also being used to fuel the

power houses. Abbasi said the country would soon have

three LNG terminals that would pump gas across the

country and help meet the future needs of its domestic

and industrial users.

He regretted the unwarranted criticism on the

government policies and said the PML-N government

formulated a policy and pursued it vigorously and today

its positive results were evident.

“Today things are moving forward. We have new reserves,

oil production has increased to 100,000 barrels per

day, which was substantial, but still not enough,” the

Prime Minister said.

“Miracles do not happen, but it is the willingness to

change, that makes the difference,” he said and added

that much more needs to be done for the oil and gas

exploration. He said the local companies need to

deliver and added that the government was not

interfering in their working.

He said two oil refineries of 250,000 barrels per day

capacity were operational in the South and Central

Pakistan, while plans were afoot to pump petrol and

diesel upcountry through pipeline while cutting down on

the cost and precious time through road transportation.

He said the oil tankers would continue to provide

service for further distribution across the country.

Abbasi said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines would be

using the imported LNG for distribution, instead of

relying on domestic gas. He said now the locally

produced gas would be used in the provinces from where

it was being extracted.

He said the Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan India

(TAPI) was finally taking shape and would be

operational in around four years time, while the Iran

Pakistan gas pipeline was stuck up due to international

sanctions.

He said Pakistan was also using imported coal to some

extent for power generation, while it would take a

while before it could use the Thar coal. He said the

cost of power generation through wind and solar was

lowering, however there was a need for more studies for

its optimal use.

Earlier the Prime Minister launched the Pakistan Energy

Outlook 2017, that has been produced in collaboration

with the NED University and provides an overview of the

country’s energy sector and the changing energy mix

over the next 15 years

Originally published by INP