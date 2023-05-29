Government decreases Rs700 of 20 kg flour bag price

LAHORE – After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s notice regarding the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a 20 kg bag has been significantly reduced by Rs 700 in the market. In Peshawar, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour decreased from Rs 3,300 to Rs 2,600, but on the other hand, the stubbornness of the bread makers continues. They automatically increased the price of bread. Bread worth Rs 20 is being sold at Rs 30 despite the reduction in flour prices.

Same is the case with Punjab where not only flour prices have been reduced but the bread makers were selling bread at their own rates.

The price of one twenty-two grams of bread has been fixed by the district administration at twenty rupees, but the bread makers were selling bread at their own rates. The administration has decided to crack down on the bakers for violating the orders. As per details flour crisis hit people in Pakistan hard during last Ramzan. A large number of people including men and women were witnessed in long queues to get flour at subsidized rates. In the meanwhile more than dozen men and women lost their lives in struggle to get a bag of subsidized flour.

On the other hand, Food Department of Punjab was of the view that the negative news of flour shortage is the plan of Flour Mills Association, after the increase in the demand of flour, a negative campaign is being planned to earn a big profit from the market of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources say that flour mills send large quantities of flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for sale. The association creates excitement by spreading news of the shortage, for which an organized campaign is run by floor owners from December to January every year.

According to the sources, Flour Mill Association increases the quota of wheat by blackmailing the government, the news of wheat shortage in Punjab is part of this campaign.