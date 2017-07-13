Government committed to protect rights of minority communities

City Reporter

Sindh government is committed to protect the rights of people belonging to minority communities with equal attention towards their socio-economic empowerment, said Dr. Khatumal Jiwan, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister.

Talking to a group of citizens comprising minority communities’ members here Wednesday, he said PPP government is also committed to promote confidence and trust among all segments of the society. “It is with this motive that Sindh government has raised the allocation for minority affairs from Rs. 300 million to Rs.500 million in its budget for 2017-2018,” he said.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said PPP leadership particularly its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is fully conscious about religious sensitivities of the people pertaining to minority communities.

It is because of this approach that a sizable fund has also been earmarked, under the current fiscal year, for repair and beautification of places of worship as well as sites revered by the minority communities.

Dr. Khatomal said the PPP’s recent PS 114 win in Karachi has established that people from cross sections of society and with varied ethnic backgrounds are with PPP.